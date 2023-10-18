Congress will come to power in Telangana, asserts Chinta Mohan

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Wednesday asserted that the party will come to power in Telangana by bagging 70 seats in the November 30 Assembly elections.

The former MP said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will kick-off the party’s election campaign later in the day.

The Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh said that there are certain small issues within the party that should be sorted out.

He was confident that the party would win 70 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

Talking to media persons here, Chinta Mohan found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement supporting Israel.

Stating that there is need for India to amend its foreign policy, he said India had always supported peace and opposed war.

The Congress leader condemned the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

He said there were apprehensions of a third world war breaking out.

The former MP also voiced concern over the health condition of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Rajahmundry jail in alleged skill development scam.

He demanded immediate release of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. Chinta Mohan observed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh is committing a huge mistake in the issue of Chandrababu Naidu.

Alleging that Naidu was in jail because of the conspiracy of BJP and YSRCP, he said politics of vendetta is more in Andhra Pradesh when compared to Telangana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.