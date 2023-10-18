Yogi govt to train personnel in private security agencies

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to impart training to security personnel associated with registered private security agencies as part of the Safe City Project.

The initiative, a part of the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, is being undertaken to ensure safety, respect, and self-reliance of women in the state.

According to a spokesperson, the government is paying special attention to the safety of women and girls in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar. This comprehensive approach involves installation of a network of CCTV cameras in these areas and the rapid integration of these cameras with UP-112 to ensure immediate response to an incident and action.

Besides, employees of private security agencies are being trained considering the number of business activities and institutions in these cities to enhance the security of women.

Already, in the last three months, 771 personnel from 124 agencies have participated in 48 seminars on women's safety. Twelve of these personnel have also been rewarded for their good work, the official spokesman said.

“The trained private security personnel will keep an eye on the hot spots in these cities and immediately inform the police about any cases of molestation of women and girls in poorly lit zones near residential areas, localities, and housing societies,” he said.

Of 712 registered private security agencies in Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad has 178, Kanpur 101, Meerut 98, Gautam Buddha Nagar 74, and Bareilly 67. There are no registered private security agencies in Gorakhpur and Firozabad.

