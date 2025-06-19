IIT Madras breaks into global top 200 in QS world rankings 2026

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) In a significant milestone for Indian higher education, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has made its debut in the top 200 of the QS World University Rankings 2026, securing the 180th position globally.

This marks a notable jump of 47 places from last year’s 227th rank and makes it the third-highest ranked Indian institution in this year’s global list.

“We are thrilled to announce that IIT Madras has broken into the top 200 universities worldwide -- ranking 180th globally and 3rd in India. This is a proud moment for our entire community of students, faculty, alumni, and collaborators,” the institute said in a statement released on Thursday.

The institute attributed this achievement to its strong performance in key metrics such as academic reputation, employer perception, faculty-student ratio, international collaborations, and sustainability initiatives.

“From classrooms to labs, and innovation hubs to global partnerships - this recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and social impact,” the statement added.

IIT Madras joins two other Indian institutions in the global top 200. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) led the Indian contingent, ranked 123rd globally, followed by IIT Bombay at 129th. Outside the top 200, IIT Kharagpur (215), IISc Bangalore (219), and IIT Kanpur (222) also posted strong performances.

India’s representation in the QS rankings continues to grow, with 54 Indian universities featured in the 2026 edition -- up from 46 in 2025. This makes India the fastest-growing G20 nation in terms of representation and the fourth most represented country overall, behind only the US, the UK, and China. Other notable Indian institutions include the University of Delhi at 328th, IIT Guwahati at 334th, and IIT Roorkee at 339th.

Tamil Nadu’s Anna University was ranked 465th, while Mumbai University saw a significant rise to the 664th position, driven by improved performance in research citations and employment outcomes.

The QS World University Rankings 2026, compiled by global higher education analytics firm QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluated over 1,500 institutions worldwide.

Rankings were based on indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and student ratios, research citations per faculty, and sustainability. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top global spot for the 13th consecutive year, followed by Imperial College London, Stanford University, University of Oxford, and Harvard University.

For the first time, QS also introduced a new metric -- “International Student Diversity” -- aimed at promoting equitable global mobility in higher education.

While it does not impact the overall rankings this year, the metric is intended to encourage inclusivity and better student representation across borders.

With its latest achievement, IIT Madras has not only strengthened its global reputation but also underscored India’s rising stature in international academia.

