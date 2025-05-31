IIT Kharagpur launches India’s 1st academic accelerated pavement test facility

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched India’s first Accelerated Pavement Testing Facility (K-APTF), marking a significant leap in indigenous research and development in road infrastructure.

Developed using indigenous technology, the low-cost and easy-to-maintain facility aims to serve as a cornerstone for evaluating the performance of both conventional and new pavement materials and systems.

Sponsored by the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), this facility has been conceptualised to support the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by generating vital performance data to revise and validate pavement design guidelines suited for Indian conditions.

“This Accelerated Pavement Test Facility (APTF) will serve as a powerful catalyst for research and innovation, offering young researchers a unique platform to explore pavement mechanics and performance modelling. It will also provide invaluable hands-on experience for students, enabling them to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application,” said Amit Shukla, Director General of NRIDA and Joint Secretary, MoRD.

“Such practical exposure is essential for shaping the next generation of engineers, equipping them with the skills and insights needed to tackle real-world challenges. I commend the Transportation Division of IIT Kharagpur for their dedication in establishing this state-of-the-art facility and urge the faculty to fully leverage this remarkable resource in developing sustainable, forward-thinking solutions,” he added.

The Government of India is investing heavily in rural infrastructure through schemes like PMGSY. There exists a pressing need to validate and update pavement design and construction guidelines, especially for low-volume rural roads (LVRs).

The K-APTF enables this by offering a platform for accelerated, real-time performance evaluation of road materials and technologies under controlled, simulated traffic conditions.

The facility allows for the evaluation of locally available and non-conventional materials to develop suitable specifications; cost-effective and timely testing of innovative materials and systems; and the development of a comprehensive performance database for various pavement types.

It will also open a rational basis for the adoption of new technologies by highway authorities; validation and potential revision of current pavement design catalogues and procedures.

