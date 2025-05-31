Delhi University to Launch Hindi-Medium Master’s in Journalism in 2025-26

In a significant step towards promoting regional language media studies, Delhi University’s Standing Committee on Academic Matters has approved the introduction of a Hindi-medium master’s programme in journalism. The course is slated to begin in the 2025-26 academic year and will be offered under the Department of Hindi within the Faculty of Arts.

This new postgraduate programme has been designed in line with the university’s Postgraduate Curriculum Framework and awaits final approval from the Academic Council before its official launch.

The announcement coincides with Hindi Journalism Day on May 30, a day commemorating the publication of the first Hindi-language newspaper, Udant Martand, in 1826. The day highlights the crucial role journalism plays in democracy, especially in regional and indigenous languages.

In addition, the committee revealed plans for an English-medium version of the journalism master’s course, expected to start in the 2026-27 academic year under the Department of English.

Curriculum Updates Across Disciplines

The Standing Committee also met on Friday to review and finalize syllabus revisions across several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Updates were approved for the seventh and eighth semesters of BA courses in education, geography, and Hindustani music (both programme and honours), aligning them with the new Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

Postgraduate syllabi for subjects including philosophy, economics, geography, sociology, political science, and mathematics were also updated in accordance with the university’s latest academic guidelines.

These curriculum revisions follow multiple committee meetings held earlier this month on May 2, 6, and 8, where debates and discussions led to the approval of the proposed changes despite some opposition.

By introducing the Hindi-medium journalism master’s course and revising syllabi across disciplines, Delhi University aims to broaden access to media education and strengthen journalism in local languages—an initiative that reflects the needs of India’s multilingual society.