IIT Delhi launches MRI research facility to foster innovation in medical imaging

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Saturday announced the launch of a cutting-edge Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) research facility to boost innovations in medical imaging.

Established under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) initiative, the facility is equipped with a 1.5 Tesla clinical-grade MRI scanner.

It is the first of its kind among leading engineering and technology institutions in India, dedicated exclusively to research and teaching.

Unlike conventional MRI setups embedded within hospital ecosystems, this facility is designed to foster unrestricted innovation in medical imaging, particularly in the field of MRI.

This facility will enable cutting-edge research in various areas across applications in MR imaging, including the development of new contrast agents, acquisition sequences, optimisation of imaging protocols, development of MR-compatible devices, and integration of artificial intelligence in image processing.

“This new research MRI facility will enable research and innovation in imaging and support IIT Delhi’s efforts to create new knowledge at the interface of science, engineering, and medicine to make an impact in healthcare,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi.

Located within the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi, the facility will initially support research using phantoms and, with appropriate regulatory approvals, will extend to clinical studies involving volunteers.

It will also serve as a hands-on training platform for students enrolled in IIT Delhi medical imaging courses, enhancing their practical exposure to advanced imaging technologies.

According to CBME's Prof. Anup Singh and Prof. Amit Mehndiratta, who led this visionary initiative, the dream to establish such a facility "was visualised five years ago".

The facility will offer a new dimension to teaching and learning in medical imaging at the varsity.

It was initiated on July 9 and the first MRI safety session was conducted by the B-MEC Imaging Pvt. Ltd., who installed the MRI scanner.

“This advanced imaging facility will help several researchers from different disciplines at IIT Delhi. This will also open up several opportunities for research collaborations with medical institutes in NCR and across India,” said Prof. Vivek Buwa, Dean of Planning, IIT Delhi.

