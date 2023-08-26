If Pinarayi Vijayan had campaigned against PM Modi he wouldn’t be the CM: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (IANS) Hitting back at Pinarayi Vijayan over his repeated "BJP-Congress secret pact" remark, AICC general secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal on Saturday said had the Kerala Chief Minister campaigned against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would not have been the CM.

Recently, while addressing an election rally at Puthuppally, Vijayan once again accused the Congress of having a tacit understanding with the BJP.

"Time and again, numerous CPI(M) leaders repeat the same, be it at public meetings or in TV debates. Vijayan’s repeated statement on this is a joke. One fails to understand the logic behind this when it’s crystal clear that all over India, it’s the Congress which is staunchly opposing the BJP. Wish to know where is the CPI(M) opposing the BJP as the party exists only in Kerala,” said Venugopal.

The Congress has been alleging that the real secret pact is between Modi and Vijayan and the shining example of it is the deferment of Lavalin case hearing (the CBI has approached the apex court to include Vijayan as an accused after he was acquitted by a CBI court and later upheld by the Kerala High Court ) for the 34th time last month in the

Supreme Court.

