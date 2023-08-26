FICCI CASCADE organises inter-school competition to motivate youth towards making India free from illicit trade

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS)With the aim to sensitise youth on the threats posed by illicit trading, FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) organised an interschool competition.



Centred around the theme ‘Role of Youth in Making India Free from Smuggling & Counterfeiting’, the competition was categorised in three categories: Painting, Elocution, and Jingle Writing. The programme saw an overwhelming response and participation from more than 600+ students from 70 leading schools in Delhi and NCR.

The competition was judged by P.C. Jha, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE, and Former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE, and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi and P. K. Malhotra, Former Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt. of India and Think Tank Member, FICCI CASCADE.

P.C. Jha, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and Former Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, said, “Being the consumers of tomorrow, school children will play a key role in shaping the future of trade, and therefore, it is necessary to help them understand the impact of smuggling and counterfeiting on the economy and development of the nation. FICCI CASCADE has been working towards this goal and organising competitions every year to create awareness and inspire students to lead a youth movement against this growing menace.”

P. K. Malhotra, Former Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt. of India, said, “Illegal trading not only impacts the present but also the future of our nation. It is imperative that the youth recognise the power they hold and navigate this challenge to shape a better tomorrow. By being vigilant consumers and responsible citizens, they can refuse to support or engage in any form of illegal trade and build a society that thrives on ethical practices.”

FICCI CASCADE is a dedicated forum on the agenda of combating smuggling and counterfeiting. Over the years, FICCI CASCADE has been working relentlessly on creating large-scale awareness about the ill-effects of smuggling among the most impacted segment, the consumer. The Committee’s youth awareness programme has offered the opportunity to bring in more people, particularly youngsters, to push forward its actions to curb illicit trade in India. Along with policymakers, industry, enforcement officials and media, FICCI CASCADE has been working closely with the country’s youth in its fight to address this issue through various interschool and intercollege competitions and programmes.

