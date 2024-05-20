Affordable internet service Starlink now available in Fiji: Musk

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that affordable satellite internet service Starlink is now available in Fiji, a day after the billionaire launched the service in Indonesia.

Musk said that bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities.

“Starlink is now available in Fiji,” he posted on X.

The SpaceX’s internet service is now live across more than 300 islands in the Republic of Fiji, marking the 99th country, territory or market around the world where Starlink’s high-speed internet service is available.

On Sunday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO launched Starlink Internet service in Indonesia.

“Starlink will help a lot of people throughout the world,” he said after the launch.

"Through the availability of internet access throughout the province, the digitalisation in the implementation of healthcare and education in Indonesia can continue to improve," Musk added.

The tech billionaire also met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Indonesia during the 10th 'World Water Forum' conference.

Wickremesinghe discussed the implementation of Starlink service in Sri Lanka, saying he is committed to fast-tracking the application process to connect the country with the global Starlink network.

