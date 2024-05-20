Israel war cabinet calls emergency meet after Iran President‘s helicopter wreckage found

Tel Aviv, May 20 (IANS) The Israel war cabinet on Monday called an urgent meeting after the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced that Iran's President‘s helicopter was found but not in a ’good condition'.

The IRCS Chief, Pir-Hossein Kolivand in a statement said that the wreckage of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter was found and that the volunteers were moving towards it.

He also said that the wreckage was not in ‘good condition’. Iranian state TV has also said that signs of life in the helicopter carrying the President were low.

The Israel war cabinet will meet before the commencement of the Israeli Parliament - Knesset - on Monday and deliberate about the developments in the Middle East region after the Iranian President's helicopter issue.

Israel has been regularly stating that Iran was behind the attacks on Israel through its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi rebels of Yemen. Israel's war cabinet will also discuss the succession plans in Iran and the policies that could be adopted by the new regime.

