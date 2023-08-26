Miley Cyrus says Sinhead O'Connor was right about the music industry 'pimping' her out

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Sinhead O'Connor was known to be a rebel in her music career having a very unfavourable view of the corporate music industry. The Irish singer had even said that she was 'pimped' by the music industry. Miley Cyrus has come out in agreement with the late singer's views.

This is a follow-up to the feud between the singers in 2013, where Cyrus was far removed from Sinhead’s comments, going so far as to mock her.

The discourse between the two musicians was sparked after Cyrus compared the ‘Wrecking Ball’ music video to O'Connor's ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ clip in a Rolling Stone interview at the time, People reported.

In Cyrus' new special, ‘Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)’, she reflected on the feud with O'Connor and admits she wasn't aware of the Grammy winner's mental health struggles.

"At the time when I made ‘Wrecking Ball’, I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before," the 30-year-old star says in the special, reflecting on the nude music video and backlash she received.

O'Connor then responded with an open letter. "I am extremely concerned for you that those around you have led you to believe, or encouraged you in your own belief, that it is in any way ‘cool’ to be naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos.”

“It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it’s the music business or yourself doing the pimping."

Back then, Miley fired back at Sinead by mocking her mental health issues on X (formerly Twitter), but now she has come out to regret it since then. "I was also only 20 years old. So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much, and all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea.”

"All that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea, and even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just men in power’s idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was.”

"Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways, and I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted," added Cyrus. "I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions, and to have that taken away from me deeply upset me."

