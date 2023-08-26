Sitharaman meets European Commission VP, UK Trade Secy

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met visiting European Commission Executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis and UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch during separate meetings here.

During the meeting Dombrovskis, the two leaders discussed bilateral economic and financial issues of mutual interests.

In their interactions, Sitharaman and Dombrovskis exchanged views on ongoing consultations for India-EU investment protection agreement and India-EU free trade agreement.

With Badenoch, Sitharaman discussed bilateral investment and trade issues of mutual interests.

They also briefly exchanged views and also reaffirmed the commitment by both sides for taking the ongoing negotiations on India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) to an early conclusion.

While speaking at the B20 Summit on Friday, Sitharaman had said that the India-UK FTA is likely to be announced soon.

India and the UK have been negotiating on the FTA since 2022.

Earlier this week, Badenoch had said that the negotiations are now in the final stages.

