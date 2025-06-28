If the Academy's invite is a joy, then the TN CM's congratulatory message has added to it, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai, June 28(IANS) Thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who had congratulated him on receiving an invitation from the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join it this year, actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that if the invite from the Academy was a joy, then the Tamil Nadu Chief Minster's congratulatory message to him had added to it.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor wrote, "If the invite from the Academy is a joy, then the congratulatory message from the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has added more joy. Thank you very much."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had congratulated Kamal Haasan for having been invited to the popular academy.

Taking to his X timeline, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his heartfelt congratulations to his dear friend and artiste Kamal Haasan for having received an invitation to join the Academy, which decided the Oscar Awards, considered to be the ultimate recognition in the film industry around the world.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said that this recognition was long-overdue and that it was an acknowledgment of the profound impact he had had on those in the film industry, transcending language and national boundaries.

Stalin also said that many more heights would come searching for Kamal Haasan.

It may be recalled that the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, on Friday had extended an invitation to one of Indian cinema's iconic stars Kamal Haasan to join it.

The Academy extended invitations to 534 artists and executives who had distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures to join it this year and Kamal Haasan was one among them.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said,“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Actor, producer Kamal Haasan's name figured in the list under the section actors. The Academy listed his films 'Vikram' and 'Nayakan' next to his name.

Kamal Haasan is the second south Indian actor to have so far received an invite from the Academy until now. The first actor to have received an invite was actor Suriya, who received it in the year 2022.

In a statement, the Academy pointed out that its membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification was conducted by sponsorship and not by application.

Membership selection, the Academy claimed, was based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

It pointed out that of the 2025 invited class, 41 per cent were women, 45 per cent belonged to underrepresented communities, and 55 per cent were from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

"There are 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award winners among the invitees," it said.

