This is politics, not devotion: Dilip Ghosh slams CM Banerjee over Digha Rath Yatra

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool over the Rath Yatra celebrations in Digha.

Accusing the Trinamool of politicising religion, Ghosh dismissed the event as a “political gathering disguised as a religious ceremony.”

Dilip Ghosh said, “The Rath Yatra taking place in Digha is not a religious event, it’s a political gathering with a clear political agenda."

“Otherwise, without any proper system, devotion, or true faith, why would lakhs of people rush to touch the Lord’s chariot or offerings, as if their lives would be redeemed? Here, police are seen trampling people underfoot, and Madam is riding over them on the chariot,” he claimed.

Ghosh alleged that Trinamool treats religion as a mere tool for vote-bank politics. “The party here has no real regard for religion, they treat it as just a tool for their political journey. Today, leaders are wearing skull caps and offering namaz; tomorrow, they’re putting on tilak and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or joining Ram Mandir processions. It’s all pretence,” he remarked.

He further accused the TMC of hypocrisy, claiming they were “building a Jagannath temple just to make people believe they’re Hindu and win Hindu votes,” while the real plight of Hindus in rural Bengal is ignored.

“The Hindu community, especially in villages, is facing harassment and oppression. The incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are not forgotten,” he added.

The comments come a day after Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra from the newly-constructed Jagannath Dham temple in Digha’s Purba Medinipur district.

The Chief Minister, along with several Cabinet ministers, participated in the traditional rituals, including sweeping the road before the chariots with a golden broom, performing 'aarti', and ceremonially pulling the ropes of the three chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

