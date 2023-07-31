IED detected, defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in J&K

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces on Monday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K.

Officials said that a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the spot on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway where a suspicious object was found.

“Bomb disposal squad was immediately called in and the suspicious object was found to be an IED.

“The IED was successfully defused by the bomb disposal squad after which traffic was restored on the busy highway,” officials said.

