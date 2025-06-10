IDY2025: Yoga Sangam portal crosses 50K registrations, says Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, more than 50,000 organisations from across the nation have registered to host Yoga Sangam, setting a new benchmark for collective participation, said the Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.

Creating a historic milestone in promoting holistic health and well-being, Yoga Sangam will be hosted on June 21 from 6:30 am to 7:45 am.

This year’s theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ echoes a universal call for unity and wellness. Premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and Central Universities, along with many corporate and private players, are among the participants.

Rajasthan has emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive 11,000+ organisations registered for Yoga Sangam 2025 the highest among all states.

It is followed by Telangana with over 7,000+ registrations, and Madhya Pradesh with close to 5,000 registrations, said the ministry.

“With over one lakh locations expected to host the IDY event, Yoga Sangam 2025 the Ministry of Ayush invites citizens, institutions, and communities to come together in this global celebration of India’s timeless wisdom. Let us move together, breathe together, and thrive together -- for a healthier, more harmonious world,” the ministry said.

The IDY events will be held across the snow-capped mountains of Ladakh to the sunlit beaches of Kerala, from school playgrounds and office lawns to railway stations and historic temple courtyards.

Celebrated names from across the country have also voiced their support and are becoming a part of the event. This includes actors Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, and Rakul Preet.

The Ministry noted that these events would be tracked online through a facility on the yoga portal, wherein aspiring organisations can register their proposals to register an IDY event.

To participate, citizens can visit the Ayush Ministry’s website and register as a group or organisation.

After conducting the Yoga Sangam event on June 21, upload participation details and receive the official Certificate of Appreciation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.