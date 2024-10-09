ICC T20I rankings: Arshdeep breaks into top 10, Hardik rises to third in allrounder's list

Dubai, Oct 9 (IANS) Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh broke into the top 10 of the ICC men's T20I rankings following his three-wicket haul in the opening match against Bangladesh.

India cruised to a 49-run victory over Bangladesh in Gwalior, with Arshdeep and Varun Chakravarthy combining for six wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya the main architect with the bat courtesy of a quickfire 39 not out during the run chase.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep rose eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers, reaching a new career-high rating, with experienced England spinner Adil Rashid still holding on to the No.1 ranking after the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June and England's series with Australia at home last month.

On the other hand, Pandya’s 16-ball knock featuring five fours and two maximums helped the all-rounder climb four places to third overall on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders and closing in on England's Liam Livingstone (first) and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (second).

He moved seven places to 60th overall on the latest T20I rankings for batters led by Australian Travis Head.

There are also some changes in ODI Player Rankings, following the conclusion of the three-match series between South Africa and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

The Proteas won the series 2-1, but it was a trio of Irish players that were the biggest movers on the rankings update this week following their 69-run triumph in the final match of the series, ICC reports.

Curtis Campher gained two places to improve to 62nd on the latest ODI rankings for batters after a solid innings of 34 in that contest, while Craig Young (up 12 places to 44th) and Graham Hume (up 23 spots to 47th) make ground on the updated list for ODI bowlers after they each claimed three wickets against South Africa.

