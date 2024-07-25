IANS Interview: Harbhajan Singh talks Budget, cricket, and India’s Olympic hopes

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh spoke exclusively with IANS on Thursday. During the conversation, he raised demands regarding the Amritsar airport and extended best wishes to athletes participating in the upcoming Olympics.

Harbhajan Singh also shared his views on the BCCI's decision not to send Team India to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

IANS: What are your demands regarding the Amritsar airport from the government?

Harbhajan: We have told the government that airports are being constructed throughout the country. However, Amritsar's airport is small and needs expansion. Currently, it only has domestic flights, with one or two international flights. We want the sector for the United States and Canada to be opened. It is Punjab from where the majority of travelers go to Canada or America. If a direct flight goes from Punjab to America or Canada, then it will save the people of Punjab a lot of expense. Because they first come from Punjab to Delhi and in such a situation, the cost increases from extra travel to staying. In such a situation, if the Amritsar airport is expanded and the number of flights is increased, it will be a great convenience for the people of Punjab.

IANS: The Olympics are starting tomorrow (Friday), India has shown its prowess in cricket, what message will you give to players of other sports?

Harbhajan: I wish all the players good luck and our prayer is that all the players have a medal around their necks when our athletes return to their homeland. I would like to see our players return to India with many medals.

IANS: Pakistani media and panellists are levelling allegations against India regarding the Champions Trophy in the context of the BCCI decision, what is your answer to them?

Harbhajan: Why should the Indian team go to Pakistan? Someone tell me this. There is no security arrangement there. Their own situation is bad, there is some incident there every day. I don't think it is safe for Team India to go there. The stand of the BCCI is absolutely correct. Nothing is above the safety of the players. I think the BCCI has taken the right decision. I support it as a sportsperson.

IANS: What is your opinion on the budget presented by the Central Government on Tuesday?

Harbhajan: There could have been a lot in the budget, but it is not satisfactory. There is nothing in this budget for Punjab. If there is nothing for Punjab, then we will say that there is nothing for our farmers, no subsidy. There could have been a lot in this budget for Punjab. This budget is beneficial for one or two states, but there is nothing in it for us.

