Draft policy on widowhood practices framed: Goa Minister

Panaji, July 25 (IANS) Goa Minister for Women and Child Development, Vishwajit Rane, said on Thursday that the draft policy on widowhood practices has been framed and a law will be enacted once the procedure is complete.

Rane was replying to a question raised by Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco during the ongoing Assembly session.

Lourenco had asked about the steps taken by the Women and Child Development Department in sync with the advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission on safeguarding the rights of the widows.

“A draft policy on widowhood practices has been framed in view of the assurance given on the floor of the House for the enactment of a law on ‘widowhood practices’ during the eighth legislative Assembly through the State Commission for Women,” Rane said.

Alaknanda Shringare, an associate professor in Goa University, and other two women were assigned the task of formulating the draft policy for widowhood practices.

“It will become a law after following all procedures applicable thereon. We want to do it as soon as possible,” Rane added.

Last year, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao raised this issue by moving a private member resolution.

He sought measures from the government to take immediate steps to stop the unjust customs of widow discrimination, widow abuse, and widow isolation in the state.

A few village panchayats in Goa have made resolutions against such outdated and inhuman customs to treat widows on par with married women.

