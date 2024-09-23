'I was nervous, but fire inside me made it happen': Pant on comeback Test ton

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed he felt nervous during his comeback Test ton in Chennai in the first match against Bangladesh on Sunday. However, Pant pressed that the fire inside him allowed him to score the record-equalling sixth Test century.

Pant’s return to Test cricket has been nothing short of spectacular following a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. He made his much-anticipated comeback in Chennai. His 109-run innings in the second innings was filled with attacking strokes, coupled with well-timed defense, taking the Bangladesh bowlers by surprise.

Pant admitted he felt the nerves upon his return. "I think I was very nervous. I was very jittery, but you know there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually, I did it, and I'm happy," Pant said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

While his 39-run effort in the first innings fell short of his expectations, Pant more than made up for it in the second, forging a crucial 167-run partnership with opener Shubman Gill.

Pant spoke highly of his partnership with Gill, crediting their camaraderie off the field for their success in the middle. "When you have a great relationship outside the field, it really helps to bat with that guy. We were just having fun, having chats, talking about the game, and staying relaxed. At the end of the day, we both knew what we wanted to do."

"I think the understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play. So I was just trying to help the team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing. Actually, I enjoyed it," Pant said with a smile.

Pant’s explosive performance, paired with Gill’s composed knock, laid the foundation for India’s massive 280-run victory, putting them 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Pant not only made headlines for his outstanding 109-run knock but also for a light-hearted moment caught on the stump mic that left fans and commentators in splits.

On Day 3 of the Test, as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto adjusted his field placements during India’s second innings, Pant was heard cheekily instructing the opposition on where to place their fielders. "O bhai, ek idhar aayega (Brother, one fielder should come here). One on midwicket," Pant said during the second innings.

With momentum firmly in their favour, India will look to seal the series in the second and final Test in Kanpur, which begins on Friday.

