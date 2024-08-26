I want Champai Soren to join BJP and strengthen the party: Himanta Sarma

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren joining the BJP would further strengthen the party.

His remarks came amid growing speculation that Champai Soren, who is in the national capital for the past few days, might switch sides from the JMM to the BJP.

"I want Champai Soren to join the BJP and strengthen us. However, since he is a very prominent leader, it is not appropriate for me to comment on him. If he is in Delhi, we will try to communicate with him," Sarma told mediapersons.

The Assam Chief Minister also shared that while he has had multiple conversations with Champai Soren, they did not discuss politics.

"But I feel that this is the right time to talk to him about politics," he added.

Responding to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's allegations that the BJP is attempting to divide his party, Sarma said, "Look, I even want Hemant Soren to join the BJP. BJP means devotion towards the nation. There should be no question of dividing the country. We all work together for the country."

Sarma, who is BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand that will go to the polls later this year, also stressed the party's willingness to engage in discussions with Hemant Soren on the issue of intruders in Jharkhand, emphasising that welfare of the state is their priority.

"We are ready to talk to Hemant Soren regarding intruders in Jharkhand. We want to save Jharkhand; it is never about the BJP. For us, the country is above all, including the party," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister also suggested that if Hemant Soren fulfils his promise of providing five lakh jobs before September 31, "maybe the BJP will not contest the elections".

Shifting the focus to the spate of rape cases reported recently, Sarma asserted Assam's efforts to tackle the issue, claiming that while the number of such cases decreased since the BJP came to power, the problem has not been fully eradicated.

"We are trying our best to tackle the problem of rapes in the state. After we came to power, the numbers dropped from 3,000 to 900. However, even if the number drops to one, it is still not a matter of satisfaction," he said.

He also stressed the need for stricter laws and faster judicial processes to address such crimes.

"Even if one rape is committed, no one can rest. A strict law is necessary. I would want the entire process -- from inquiry to trial to conviction -- to be completed within six months. It will have a positive impact," he added.

On the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), Sarma noted that the notification is not yet out.

"After the notification is out, we will make a decision keeping the employees' convenience in mind," he concluded.

