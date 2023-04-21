I packed my whole life in 5 suitcases: Sacked Meta worker

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) In a new round of layoffs, Meta (formerly Facebook) has handed pink slips to employees with technical backgrounds across the globe, leaving many workers angry and disappointed.

Carolina Rayo, a content designer at Instagram in the US, who worked for 10 months, was one of the employees who lost her job in the latest round of job cuts.

Impacted by the layoff, Rayo took to LinkedIn, where she shared her ordeal, saying: "Alright, here's the badge post you never want to write, but let's rip the bandaid to make it as quick and painless as possible: Today, I was one of the many impacted by the Meta layoffs".

"Working at my favourite app was the adventure of a lifetime. Ten months ago, I packed my whole life in 5 suitcases and flew alone from Chile to join Instagram in NYC (New York City) and start a new life far from home," she added.

Recalling the time spent at Meta, Rayo said, "I created experiences with a global impact, made friends along the way, visited the Chicago, Menlo Park, San Francisco, and Paris offices, and got to travel for research trips. (And yes, it's true, the food and snacks were superb). This experience is nothing but a plus in my career, and I'm so grateful for all I learned."

Moreover, in her post, she mentioned that the news of layoffs was not personal which gives her peace.

Prior to an upcoming employee town hall at Meta, numerous employees who were affected by the recent layoff expressed their concerns and inquiries on an internal company forum.

On the company forum, an employee expressed concern over the impact of layoffs on the morale of high-performing individuals.

The employee questioned the value of staying at Meta if hard work and performance are not recognised and rewarded.

"You've shattered the morale and confidence in the leadership of many high performers who work with intensity. Why should we stay at Meta?," the employee wrote.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.