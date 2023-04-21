Telugu Indian Idol 2 singing reality show has gained a massive following among music lovers, including some renowned celebrities, such as Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Daldani, Himesh Reshmiya, GV Prakash, and Devi Sri Prasad. Now adding to this list of admirers is T Harish Rao, the Telangana Minister of Finance. The Minister took some time off from his busy schedule and tweeted his appreciation for one of the contestants Laasya Priya's performance on the show. Incidentally, the girl hails from Siddipet. "It is heartening to see such incredible talent on display on Aha's Telugu Indian Idol 2 singing competition. Siddipet's Laasya Priya's voice has left me in awe, and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors. I hope she continues her singing journey and reaches greater heights," he tweeted.

