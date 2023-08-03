I have nothing to do with illegal mining: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday termed as "false" media reports which claimed his alleged involvement in illegal mining in UP's Gonda district.

"I have nothing to do with illegal mining. The news that are being run against me on illegal mining is untrue and misleading," the MP wrote in a social media post.

The MP, who has been accused by accused by the wrestlers of sexual harassment when WFI chief, further said: "I deny this false news."

"Media friends are requested to know the truth before running the news from Gonda police administration, district administration and UP Mining and Environment department," Singh said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), while hearing a plea claiming illegal mining by the MP in Gonda district on Wednesday, has ordered to constitute a Joint Committee to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action.

