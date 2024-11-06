I feel privileged and honoured to captain Australia, says Inglis

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) After being named as Australia’s captain for the third ODI and subsequent T20Is against Pakistan, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis said he feels really privileged and honoured to be entrusted with the leadership job.

Inglis will become Australia's 30th ODI captain when the side plays Pakistan in Perth, as regular skipper Pat Cummins goes to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave, he will also become the 14th player to lead Australia in T20Is when they play against Pakistan in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart from November 14-18.

“It is thrilling, I'm really looking forward to it. I’m obviously stepping in for Mitch and Pat who are out - Mitch is on paternity leave and Pat's preparing for the Test summer. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and to do it in Perth is going to be really nice.”

“George Bailey called me last week and I was a bit shocked at the start, but obviously we've got quite a few guys in and out preparing for different things. But to get that call and to get the nod is really nice. I'm really privileged and honoured to be in this position,” said Inglis to SEN Radio.

Inglis previously captained the Prime Minister's XI in a drawn match against West Indies in 2022 when he led and he now hopes to bring an innovative and attacking approach with his leadership skills for Australia in the international arena.

“I enjoy it when it all goes well, but when it doesn't it's not so fun. But I think as a wicketkeeper, you're in a really good position to sort of see the game and watch how it unfolds.”

“I'm always sort of thinking tactically how we can make changes, take wickets and that sort of thing. I guess I don't like seeing the game sort of drift, I want to be quite innovative and look to move the game on. We'll see how the game goes on Sunday but I’m looking forward to it,” he concluded.

