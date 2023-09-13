'I don't work with mediocre actors': Vivek Agnihotri on casting wife Pallavi Joshi

New Delhi Sep 13 (IANS) Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known to bring out the truth with his movies, said that he does not work with "mediocre" actors in his films, and that he casts National Award winning actors who are great at their craft.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who directed the controversial yet a very successful film 'The Kashmir Files' is known to wear his heart on his sleeves. His next movie 'The Vaccine War' is ready for its release and on Tuesday the trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai. The trailer of the film has created quite a stir in the country and everyone is looking forward to watching this film.

The film features his wife Pallavi Joshi, who is also the producer of the film and plays a scientist. When asked, what made him cast his wife in the film and how was it working with her, he said: "I don't cast mediocre actors. I cast National Award winning actors. Pallavi is a great actress and that is why she finds a place in my film. Moreover, she is a senior to me in the industry . She brings dimensions and dynamics to the character which my writing does not provide. She is smart and intelligent and it is always fun to work with intelligent actors."

Talking about the film 'The Vaccine War', he said: "It is one of the most difficult films I have ever made or will ever make. It is based on difficult and complex science. We had to create visibility out of invisible stuff. Everything around the film was so difficult and I had to make it so simple that even an uneducated Indian Woman can also understand it. I think we have been able to achieve that."

'The Vaccine War' is a medical thriller film directed by Vivek and produced by Pallavi Joshi. It is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin during Covid-19 pandemic in India. The film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 28, 2023.

