I am ready to work for Kerala, have suggested alternative to K-Rail : Metroman

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (IANS) Breaking his silence on meeting Kerala government's special representative in Delhi, Prof K.V.Thomas, Metroman E. Sreedharan on Friday said he has given a one-and-a half page note on the need for a high speed or a semi high speed rail network in the state .

“I have told him that I am prepared to take up anything for the state, if the state government wants."

"Thomas told me that he met me with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and if the CM agrees I will meet and brief him on the need for a high or semi high speed rail network,” said Sreedharan while interacting with the media at his residence.

Elaborating further, he said the K-rail project that was announced is not a viable one. Instead, either a high speed or semi high speed one will fit the bill. “The cost of completion of a semi high speed one will cost around Rs one lakh crore and it would be a sustainable one. Moreover, the burden on the state government would be very less compared to the K-Rail.

"Another advantage is nationally a high speed net work is on the anvil and if have a semi high speed one it will be compatible as this will be done in the standard gauge,” said Sreedharan and pointed out that it would cost around Rs 200 crore per kilometer and the distance between Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur is 420 kms.

“There are three funding models which can be adopted and it includes one where the Centre and State share the cost, if not the now popular Metro Model (all across the country there are metros) or the Konkan model,” added Sreedharan.

With regards to the construction, only one fifth of the land that was envisaged to be taken for K-Rail would be needed. “The track will be partly elevated and underground and if the land is taken all what is required is just 20 meter width and after the elevated track is laid, the land can be given back to the owners where they can use it for farming needs, so there will not be much resistance from people,” said Sreedharan.

Meanwhile, the Congress has already pointed out that this project is nothing but one to build a political bridge between the CPI(M) and the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Incidentally, the state BJP president K.Surendran met up with Sreedharan and said the BJP will fully support any development project which has a sound backing and the CPI(M) central committee member A.K.Balan also echoed similar feelings.

So in all likelihood Vijayan will soon give a date to Sreedharan for a brainstorming session and for the latter it could well be a sweet revenge as in 2018, despite having a viable project on the light metro projects, Vijayan refused to give time for Sreedharan to explain his project.

