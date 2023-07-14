BJP's Downfall Has Begun From K'taka, PM Modi's Influence Waning: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 14 (IANS) The downfall of BJP has begun from Karnataka and the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come down, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday in the Legislative Council in Vidhana Soudha, adding that wherever PM went to campaign, the BJP had lost miserably which proves this. He was making comments during the debate in the council over the speech of the Governor.

He further stated that the BJP party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are becoming unpopular among the people of the country.

"PM Modi came to Karnataka 28 times during the Assembly elections. No PM in history has done this. Their first priority was to run the country. They did not waste time campaigning for elections," he attacked.

"The Congress has won with a thumping majority in the constituencies where PM Modi took out the roadshows. The party had also won in the surrounding areas. You (BJP) come to terms that the influence of PM Modi is coming down and don't depend on PM Modi in future," he chided.

"The Congress party with an intention to save money of the people has announced free guarantee schemes. It is the ideology of the Congress that if the money is saved in the pockets of the middle class and poor people, the economy will grow. The BJP had to suffer a humiliating defeat as they have the mindset of snatching the money from the people, Siddaramaiah stated.

"Kannada poet Pampa discorded caste and discrimination 2000 years ago. The foundation of tolerance was laid in the state long back. But Hitler, who claimed that he is superior. is a fundamental and communal person," Siddaramaiah opined.

The BJP members objected to him and Siddaramaiah asked: "why are they getting angry if he scolded Hitler?"

