'I am proud of Manish Sisodia': Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he was proud of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who wanted to do developmental work in his constituency despite being in jail.Sisodia had moved a plea before a court seeking permission to use his MLA fund for the development, which has been accepted.

"We are all proud of Manish Sisodia. Despite being in jail, he cares about the people of Delhi and his constituency. Today, he sought permission from the court to use his MLA fund for the development of his constituency. The court granted him permission," Kejriwal posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Delhi court has granted permission to Sisodia to make expenditure from his MLA fund.

Sisodia can now carry out development work in the Patparganj constituency.

"Sisodia who is in jail was continuously receiving letters from the people of his constituency regarding development projects. These letters included requests for various works such as internal roads, society gate barriers, water cooler installations, and cleanliness of community centers.

"In response, Sisodia has filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court. He filed an application to seek permission to withdraw funds from his MLA fund for the development of the area," the AAP said.

Sisodia is in jail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

