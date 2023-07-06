Hyderabad Man Ends Life Due To Harassment By Wife, In-Laws

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) Unable to bear the harassment by his wife and in-laws, a man died by suicide in Hyderabad, police said.

On July 2, M. Venkat Reddy (38) consumed pesticide at his residence in the city's Kushaiguda area after his wife along and her parents insulted him, the police said.

He succumbed at a hospital on July 5.

Venkat Reddy and Kalyani had two daughters aged seven and two-and-a-half years.

Kalyani was not happy living with her mother-in-law. She and her parents had been insisting that he send her mother to some other place.

Two months ago, Kalyani had gone to her parents’ house in Warangal.

On July 2, she along with her parents came to Venkat Reddy’s house and started fighting. They wanted him to live separately with his mother and transfer the property in the name of his two daughters.

He requested them not to speak loudly as this may bring bad name to the family in the neighbourhood. When they did not listen, he told them that if they continued to behave in this manner he would end his life.

They taunted him with the comment that he can’t even take this step.

Venkat Reddy, who felt insulted, consumed the pesticides the same day.

On a complaint by the victim’s sister, the police registered a case.

