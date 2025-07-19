Hyderabad-Jodhpur Express train flagged off

Hyderabad, July 19 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday flagged off a new express train from Hyderabad to Jodhpur.

The Central ministers flagged off the Kacheguda-Bhagat Ki Kothi express train at Kacheguda Railway Station here.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that a daily train from Hyderabad to Jodhpur has been a long-cherished dream of the Rajasthani community residing in Hyderabad.

He said that earlier, due to constraints, the train could not be launched. However, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the rail infrastructure across the country has witnessed major growth, be it laying new tracks, construction of new Railway stations, which led to increased capacity and has facilitated the running of this direct daily service from Hyderabad to Jodhpur, he stated.

Kishan Reddy stated that under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the long-pending dream of the Rajasthani community for a daily train from Hyderabad to Jodhpur has been fulfilled.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, infrastructure development in Telangana state has seen unprecedented growth.

The Central Minister stated that 40 Railway stations in Telangana are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, out of which Begumpet, Warangal and Karimnagar Amrit stations were recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

He also mentioned that 100 per cent of Telangana’s Rail network is electrified.

Kishan Reddy said that the new Charlapalli station has been developed with state-of-the-art facilities and was also recently inaugurated. Secunderabad redevelopment works have been taken up with Rs 720 crores, and the project will be completed next year, he added.

The new daily train caters to the needs of both reserved and unreserved segments of the people and will largely benefit the people of Central and North Western states residing in Hyderabad and surrounding areas to travel to their hometowns.

It will also be beneficial for businessmen, students, employees proceeding on regular travel and special tours during vacation and will further promote tourism and pilgrimage apart from increasing the avenues of trade and commerce.

The regular daily service of Train No. 17605 Kacheguda – Bhagat Ki Kothi will commence with effect from July 20, and Train No. 17606 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Kacheguda with effect from July 22.

