MP CM's seven-day foreign tour concludes, to visit Rewa from Delhi tomorrow

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's seven-day foreign visits to Dubai and Spain concluded on Saturday, and he is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Sunday, government officials said.

Talking to media in Barcelona in Spain on Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav said that his visit has been successful as various memorandums of understanding were signed with investors to increase production, employment opportunity and farmers' income in the state.

Speaking at the conclusion of his visit, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's focused efforts on development and employment generation.

He said that the primary objective of the foreign visits was to explore new avenues for growth in collaboration with the Indian diaspora, thereby creating more job opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister also shared that during the foreign visit, the state delegation interacted with industries and Indian restaurants as part of efforts to promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian citizens have carved a distinct global identity, even beyond the country's borders, amid the evolving international landscape.

Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is no longer just a land of potential but a robust platform with supportive ecosystem for investment.

He added that the state government has undertaken serious and effective reforms at the levels of policy, process, and incentives, offering investors real benefits and confidence.

Addressing a gathering of the Indian diaspora and 'Friends of Madhya Pradesh' in Barcelona on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "Indians living abroad are not just citizens but also custodians of Indian culture."

He added that the sense of belonging he felt among the Indian community in Barcelona made him feel as he were in Ujjain.

"Wherever Indians go, they uphold traditions and festivals with dignity. This interaction is not merely a dialogue but a heartfelt connection," the Chief Minister said.

To showcase investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Yadav had begun his seven-day international tour to Dubai on July 13.

After a three-day visit to Dubai, he had left for Spain on July 16.

The Chief Minister will return to New Delhi on July 20, and from there he would reach Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 4:30 p.m. to attend an event, according to information shared by state's communication department on Saturday.

