Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Arshdeep suffers injury ahead of fourth Test

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Team India has suffered a setback ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England with pacer Arshdeep Singh likely to miss the match to be played in Manchester from July 23, according to reports coming from the Indian camp.

Arshdeep Singh suffered a cut on his bowling hand during a nets session in Manchester, which required stitches. Arshdeep suffered the injury while attempting to stop a ball, a report said.

With the team management still undecided on whether to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth match to be played at Old Trafford and some of the other bowlers failing to make an impact in the previous games, Arshdeep was in contention for a place in the match.

As per an agreement between the Indian team management and the national selection committee, Bumrah is scheduled to play only three of the five Test matches to manage his workload. He played the first Test and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Bumrah missed the second Test, and India brought in Akash Deep in his place. The pacer from Gujarat came back in the third match and claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings, but India suffered a narrow 22-run defeat.

Arshdeep is yet to make his Test debut, though he has played eight ODIs and 63 T20Is so far. He has also played 21 First-Class matches.

England are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after winning the third Test at the Lord's in London. England opened the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series with a five-wicket win at Headingley in Leeds, but India came roaring back in the next Test at Birmingham with a massive 336-run win.

If they decide to rest Bumrah for the fourth Test, the team management will now have to decide between Prasidh Krishna or Shardul Thakur if they have to go with three pacers and one pace-bowling allrounder, like they did in the Lord's Test.

