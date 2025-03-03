Hyderabad airport records 22 pc growth in cargo during 2024

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) The Hyderabad International Airport recorded 22 per cent cargo growth during the calendar year 2024.

The airport handled 1,80,914 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 22 per cent compared to 2023.

Airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) announced on Monday that this robust performance was driven by 36 per cent surge in international cargo to 1,08,520 tonnes and a five per cent growth in domestic cargo to 72,395 tonnes.

Hyderabad airport continues to be a leading airport for handling high-value pharma cargo in India and has witnessed a strong growth in movement of electrical and electronic items along with engineering goods in the last one year.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said they remained dedicated to developing world-class infrastructure, optimising processes, and enhancing capacity to serve diverse cargo needs.

Hyderabad cargo sustained its growth momentum, operating to more than 20 international destinations through a robust network of passenger and freighter flights.

It facilitated exports to top global markets, with high-value pharmaceutical shipments comprising 72 per cent of the total exports. The US and Europe remained the largest export regions, accounting for 51 per cent of the total exports from Hyderabad.

According to GHIAL, Hyderabad cargo established a direct connection to the African market with Ethiopian Airlines operating two weekly freighters services between Hyderabad and Addis Ababa.

In late October 2024, Lufthansa Cargo transitioned to operating its own Boeing 777F freighters from Hyderabad, enhancing its direct cargo operations in the Indian market. Additionally, passenger flight frequency increased from five to six weekly.

Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines operate scheduled freighter services to their respective hubs (Doha and Istanbul) using wide-body freighters.

Qatar Airways is increasing its freighter frequency from February 2025, on the Hyderabad-Doha route from two to three weekly using B777F aircraft looking at the growing potential at Hyderabad.

Exports from Hyderabad Airport reached destinations worldwide, including the US, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Australia, and China.

The cargo infrastructure at Hyderabad is also undergoing significant expansion to meet growing demand.

The existing Cargo Terminal 1 is being upgraded and, upon completion, will feature a state-of-the-art domestic terminal, an international courier/express terminal, and a dedicated export perishables terminal.

Construction of the new Cargo Terminal 2 is also in progress, with Phase 1 expected to become operational this year, substantially increasing overall handling capacity.

To further support the cargo community, an additional 20,000 square feet of warehousing space is being developed within the RGIA Cargo Village, strengthening the airport's logistics capabilities.

