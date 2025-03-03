Gujarat: Project approved for desilting & remolding of Kenwal Lake in Anand

Anand, March 3 (IANS) The Gujarat government has approved a Rs 79 crore project for the desilting and remolding of Kenwal Lake, a vital water source in Anand.

The tendering process is nearing completion, and work is expected to commence soon. The 16-year-old lake, spanning 525 hectares, will undergo restoration, with 17-18 per cent of its area set to be desilted and reshaped, Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunwarjibhai Bawaliya announced in the Legislative Assembly.

Kenwal Lake plays a crucial role in water supply, providing drinking water to approximately 1,987 villages and irrigation water to 1,436 hectares of farmland.

Additionally, it serves nine cities, including Ahmedabad.

The restoration project will include embankment strengthening, the construction of a protective wall, the installation of paver blocks, and road development. Addressing legislative queries, Minister Bawaliya highlighted that Kenwal Lake is integral to Gujarat's water supply network, supporting irrigation, drinking water distribution, and fisheries.

He also credited former Water Supply Minister Narottambhai Patel for his efforts in implementing the water supply scheme, particularly benefiting Saurashtra and his constituency, Jasdan. Gujarat has made significant progress in water supply infrastructure, ensuring access to drinking water for rural and urban populations.

The state operates multiple water supply schemes, benefiting over 2.25 crore people across 18,000+ villages and 200+ towns. Major projects include the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana, which enhances water conservation, and the Sardar Sarovar Project, which supplies drinking water to more than 9,000 villages and 173 towns.

The Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) manages rural and urban water distribution through regional and group water supply schemes.

Additionally, the SAUNI Yojana (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) plays a vital role in transferring excess Narmada water to parched regions of Saurashtra.

Groundwater recharge initiatives, desalination plants, and rainwater harvesting are also being implemented to ensure long-term water security.

