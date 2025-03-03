'Got plenty of runs with that body weight': Ex-cricketer Surinder Khanna on Rohit Sharma fat-shaming controversy

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Former cricketer Surinder Khanna backed India captain Rohit Sharma and said the opening batter has scored plenty of runs with that body weight after a Congress leader called him "fat" on social media. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed made the controversial remark during India's Champions Trophy 2025 final Group A match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Taking to X, she openly referred to the Indian skipper as "fat."

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” Shama wrote in a post on X, which she later deleted following a backlash.

Reacting to that, Khanna called such comments "stupid" and said Rohit has a different body type, which has not changed much throughout his career. The veteran also added that one should refrain from such comments and should respect the Indian team skipper.

"We all know Rohit (Sharma) from day one; you can see his photos since his younger days, and there is not much change - (in) cricketing, fitness and looks are deceptive. He has got plenty of runs with that body weight. These things shouldn't be brought up; he is captaining India, and we should respect him," Khanna told IANS.

"Everyone has his own body structure, some people are lean framed while some have broad bodies. I would not give much attention to it...You don't have the right to ridicule or criticise somebody. He is the captain of India and has been playing international cricket for the last 16-17 years," he added.

Shama's remarks about Rohit sparked widespread backlash, escalating into a major controversy. As a result, the Congress party instructed her to delete her social media post on Rohit. Under Rohit's captaincy, India are unbeaten in the ongoing Champions Trophy and will take on 2023 ODI World Cup winners Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday.

