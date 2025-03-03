Kavitha launches postcard campaign over 'unkept promises' made to Telangana women

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi headed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha on Monday launched a postcard movement to mount pressure on the Congress government in the state to fulfil its election promises to women.

Kavitha along with other leaders of the cultural outfit sent 10,000 postcards to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, demanding the implementation of schemes promised to women.

Addressing media persons, she said if no concrete action plan was announced on women-centric schemes by International Women’s Day (March 8), lakhs of postcards would be sent to top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Kavitha demanded that the government immediately implement the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women as promised during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Demanding implementation of this scheme by March 8 and other promises made to women, Telangana Jagruthi sent 10,000 postcards to the Chief Minister.

She said if the government fails to implement the schemes, 10,000 women will march to 10,000 villages and send lakhs of postcards to Sonia Gandhi.

She said women voted for Congress believing the promises made by the Congress party. As Sonia Gandhi had personally unveiled the six guarantees, postcards would be sent to her.

She alleged that the Congress government betrayed women by not implementing its election promises even 14 months after coming to power.

Kavitha also wanted to know why Congress failed to pressure the Centre to implement the Women’s Reservation Act.

She questioned the Chief Minister’s sincerity in his claims to make one crore women millionaires. She said the petrol pump inaugurated by the Chief Minister recently did not directly benefit women.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS President and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, urged the government to distribute scooters to girls who have turned 18, as promised in the Congress manifesto. She also claimed that the government’s failure to provide fee reimbursement for BC, SC, ST, and minority girls was forcing parents to discontinue their daughters' education.

She also accused the government of neglecting Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers and said the promise to enhance their salary has not been fulfilled.

The former MP also expressed concerns over women’s safety and cited official reports showing a 20 per cent rise in crime against women in the state during the last year. She called on the government to take urgent measures to protect girl children and condemned the scrapping of the KCR Kit scheme, which had benefited lakhs of mothers and newborns.

