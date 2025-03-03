Speaker warns AAP legislator for taking photo in Delhi Assembly for social media post

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Delhi Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes after AAP legislator from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh used his mobile phone to take a photo and post it with a message on social media.

Speaker Vijender Gupta asked Jarnail Singh to apologise for violating rule 261 (25) of the House and directed him to delete the tweet.

Singh expressed his regret over the matter but said he was trying to show the absence of ministers from the House -- a charge denied by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa corrected Singh that there was no moment when no Cabinet member was present in the House. “I was entering the House at the time when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was leaving,” he said.

A ruling party member said Jarnail Singh’s phone be seized and the matter be referred to a committee but the Speaker let off Jarnail Singh after he expressed regret.

Speaker Gupta warned Jarnail Singh and informed all members that clicking photos in the House amounts to a breach of privilege.

He clarified that the live video streaming of the proceedings of the House is legal visual content as it is done with his permission but no member can take personal photos or make videos.

Earlier, during the discussion on the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance Audit on ‘Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services’, BJP legislator Mohan Singh Bisht hit out at the previous government for lacking a policy to use the money provided by the Central government for saving people suffering from Covid-19.

“You failed to provide masks and PPE kit during Covid-19,” he said, hitting out at the failure of the AAP government to recruit staff.

He also pointed to the failure of the Kejriwal government to fully use the Rs 119 crore provided for PPE kits.

Bisht said under the Emergency Covid Response Plan, GNCTD received total funds of Rs 787.91 crore (Lump sum amount of Rs 24.67 crore, Rs 292.22 crore in the first phase and Rs 471.02 crore in the second phase) from the Government of India. Out of this, GNCTD utilised only Rs 542.84 crore (November 2021).

AAP legislator from Burari Sanjeev Jha claimed the CAG report has pointed out some shortcomings in the health sector but it also shows that Delhi’s performance in the sector was better than many full-fledged states ruled by the BJP.

“We were just half a state yet managed to give a four-tier health system but in many other full-fledged states, there are no provisions for tertiary or referral health mechanism,” he said.

