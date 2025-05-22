How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years.

The 'Jigra' actor recently shot with Hrithik for a fitness brand, and dropping a few sneak peeks from the shoot on Instagram, Vedang recalled how his first ever modeling assignment was also with the 'Krrish' actor.

"Real full circle moment. My first ever modeling gig (and first ever paycheck). I’ll never forget how excited I was about this. 6 years later and shooting with @hrithikroshan sir again. Fanboy then and fanboy now," he captioned the post.

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya reacted to the post with a goat emoji.

While Vedang and Hrithik have not done any movies together, it would be exciting to see these two come together on the big screen.

Recently, Vedang joined Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani as she recreated her mother's famous track "Chalo Ishq Ladaye" from "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".

Post winning hearts with his performance in "Jigra", alongside Alia Bhatt, Vedang is yet to announce his next project. However, the rumors mills claim that he will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Imtiaz Ali’s next. While nothing has been made official yet, the reports suggest that Vedang and Ananya have already given their look tests for the role. If the project materializes, this will be their first on-screen pairing.

In the meantime, Hrithik is busy with the second installment of his action entertainer, "War 2".

The recently released teaser of the action drama received a lot of love from movie buffs.

Expressing his gratitude for all the love from the audience, Hrithik shared, “War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, for me, and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make War 2 an action spectacle for people.”

