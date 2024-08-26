How sugar-sweetened beverages may harm your health

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) While consuming sugar-sweetened beverages like sodas, fruit punch, and lemonade, at home or outside is quite a norm, these may lead to significant harm to health -- from infections in teeth, and kidneys to heart disease, said experts on Monday.

Sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) are drinks that contain added sugar or other sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), sucrose, or fruit juice concentrates. These include: non-diet sodas, flavoured juice, sports or energy drinks, sweetened tea, and coffee, among others.

“These sweeteners are a major concern that can cause multiple health complications like weight gain, obesity, and diabetes. Along with this, it also leads to a long-lasting impact on the heart, and kidney and also results in dental complications,” Dr. Manish Mittal, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, told IANS.

Additives like fructose, high fructose corn, and brown sugar “increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease”, said Dr Narendra Singhla, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

“Consuming high amounts of added sugars can lead to weight gain, inflammation, and insulin resistance. To prevent these risks, opt for unsweetened drinks, and limit sugary beverage intake to less than 10 per cent of daily calorie needs,” he added.

A recent study by researchers at Harvard University in the US showed that high consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages may also increase the incidence of and mortality from cardiovascular disease (CVD), especially among those with diabetes.

The study, published in the BMJ, showed that every additional daily serving of sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with an 8 per cent higher all-cause mortality.

“Long-term consumption of these sugar-sweetened beverages can also affect cardiovascular health. People with existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension will be more affected if they consume these drinks daily. If a person already has diabetes, and yet he is using these sweeteners, then diabetes will naturally go out of control and they will be at a double risk,” Mittal said.

“Even consuming sugar-free supplements are equally detrimental and have the same side-effects along with impacting gut health,” the doctor said.

Singhla suggested choosing natural sources of sweetness, like fruits and vegetables, and being “mindful of hidden sugars in processed foods”.

The experts also called for adopting a balanced diet and regular physical activity for better health.

