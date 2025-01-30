Honour killing case: Karnataka court sentences woman’s brothers, uncles to death

Gadag (Karnataka), Jan 30 (IANS) The Gadag District and Sessions Court in Karnataka sentenced four men to the death penalty on Thursday after finding them guilty in an honour killing case. The men had brutally attacked and hacked to death a couple, Ramesh Madara and Gangamma Rathod, following their inter-caste marriage.

The convicted individuals are Shivappa Rathod, Ravikumar Rathod, Ramesh Rathod, and Parashurama Rathod -- all relatives of the victim, Gangamma Rathod. Ravikumar Rathod and Ramesh Rathod are Gangamma’s brothers, while Shivappa and Parashurama Rathod are her paternal uncles. Parashurama Rathod was employed as a driver with the RTC.

The shocking incident took place in Lakkalakati village, near Gajendragarh in Gadag district, when the couple returned to their native village to celebrate Diwali. Gangamma’s brothers had barged into the couple’s residence, dragged them outside, and brutally hacked them to death in front of their children. The accused attacked them with knives, sharp-edged weapons, stones, and sticks in full public view. The brutal killing sent shockwaves across the state and raised serious concerns. The police later arrested the accused.

The crime occurred on November 6, 2019. Ramesh Madara’s family filed a complaint at the Gajendragarh police station. The police registered a case under IPC Sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 449 (house trespass with intent to commit a serious crime), 302 (murder), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation involving severe threats). After completing the investigation, they submitted a charge sheet against the accused in court.

The victims, 24-year-old Gangamma Rathod and 29-year-old Ramesh Madar fell in love and got married on April 2, 2017, at the sub registrar’s office. Gangamma hailed from the Banjara community and Ramesh Madar hailed from the Scheduled Caste community.

Despite opposition from their parents, the couple had moved to Shivamogga and settled there.

The couple had two children, a three-year-old boy and a two-month-old baby girl.

Karnataka State Human Rights Commission had recently flayed the state government for not submitting the Action Taken Report (ATR) in connection with this case.

The Registrar of the State Human Rights Commission has issued a warning to the Social Welfare Department’s Principal Secretary P. Manivannan and stated that the lapse would be considered seriously.

The Commission has also stated that the Social Welfare Department has violated Section E of the Human Rights Act 1993.

The Commission has sought a report on the situation of the orphaned children after the killing of their parents. It also wanted to know whether the local police could have prevented the incident and whether the human rights of the children were being protected.

The Commission had also sent a notice to the SP asking why the police officers should not be made accountable for failing to prevent the murder of the couple. The Commission had repeatedly sought reports on schemes to protect the educational rights of the children and towards protection of their lives.

Sources stated that following the rap by the Commission, the government has informed that the orphaned children will be given the benefit of various government schemes and their educational rights would be protected under the law.

