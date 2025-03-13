Holi celebrations in Burhanpur see tremendous demand for pichkaris, masks with PM Modi's photo

Burhanpur, March 13 (IANS) As Holi draws near, the streets of Burhanpur are buzzing with vibrant preparations. The markets are alive with customers flocking to shops for colours, gulal, and pichkaris. But this year, there’s a noticeable twist in the festivities – pichkaris, hammers, and masks bearing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are flying off the shelves.

Local shopkeepers are amazed by the overwhelming demand for these Modi-themed products.

It’s not just a passing trend as hoards of buyers, from young children to adults, are snapping up Modi masks and pichkaris.

Many customers cite admiration for the Prime Minister’s policies, particularly his role in the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, as their reason for embracing the Modi-themed Holi merchandise.

The Modi-branded hammer is another hot topic in the market.

Some traders link its popularity to the BJP’s impressive victories in the recent Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections, jokingly calling it "Modi ji's hammer hitting Holi with force this year."

The demand has been so intense that the stock of Modi-themed Holi items is quickly dwindling. Shopkeepers report that every second customer is asking for a Modi pichkari or mask as their first choice. At this rate, the shelves are quickly emptying, and the festive items could soon be sold out.

The excitement surrounding Holi in Burhanpur is palpable, and this year, the Modi pichkari and mask are emerging as the festival’s hottest, most distinctive accessories.

Holi, the vibrant festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on March 14 this year with the Holika Dahan taking place on the night of March 13.

The festival draws from the legend of Prahlada, who worshiped Lord Vishnu despite the efforts of his father, the demon king Hiranyakashyap, to forbid it – a story symbolising the ultimate triumph of good.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.