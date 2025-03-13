‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ actress Ayushi Khurana shares plans for her first Holi with hubby Suraj

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ actress Ayushi Khurana is all set to celebrate her first Holi with her husband, Suraj Kakkar.

The actress recently opened up about the special plans she has for this vibrant festival with her in-laws. Reflecting on her cherished memories of Holi, Ayushi shared, “Holi has always been a festival close to my heart because it’s all about spreading happiness and bonding with loved ones. One of my favorite childhood memories is waking up early and helping my mother prepare homemade sweets like gujiya and malpua before running off to play with friends.”

She added, “This year is even more special for Suraj and me as it will be our first Holi after marriage, and I’m excited to celebrate it with my husband and in-laws. I’ve heard so many stories about how they celebrate Holi, from playing dhol to organizing a grand family gathering, and I can’t wait to be a part of it. One tradition I always follow is starting the day by applying a tilak of gulal to my parents’ foreheads as a sign of love and respect, and this time, I will also be doing the same with my in-laws. Wishing everyone a joyful and colorful Holi.”

Ayushi went on to state, “This year is even more special for Suraj and me as it will be our first Holi after marriage.” Ayushi Khurana married her longtime boyfriend Suraj Kakkar on December 6, 2024, on the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami.

Work-wise, Ayushi is currently starring in the lead role in “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile,” where she is paired opposite Bharat Ahlawat. The daily soap airing on Zee TV tells the story of Reet, a smart journalist, and Raghav, a temperamental man, who marry under the traditional Aata Sata custom. Their union is driven by their deep love and commitment to their siblings.

Meanwhile, her husband, Suraj, has showcased his talent in popular shows like "Piyaa Albela," "Pandya Store," and more.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.