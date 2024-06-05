Holder, Seales return as WI name squad for England Tests; Thorne gets maiden call-up

St. Johns, June 5 (IANS) All-rounder Jason Holder has earned a Test recall as the West Indies named a 15-man squad set to tour England for the three-match Richards Botham series, which starts at Lord's from July 10.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the side, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph serving as vice-captain.

Holder has earned a recall having made himself unavailable for the last tour while young fast-bowler Jayden Seales returned to the squad having missed the last Test Series against Australia due to injury.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old opening batter Mikyle Louis earned his maiden Test call-up. A former West Indies U19 International scored 682 runs in his debut First Class season for the Leeward Island Hurricanes at an average of 48.71.

Should Luis made his debut for the West Indies in England, he will become the first player from St.Kitts to wear the Maroon Test cap.

Holder is one of a number of useful pace-bowling options, with vice-captain Joseph, Kemar Roach, Seales and the breakout star Shamar Joseph also in the squad.

19-year-old fast bowler, Isai Thorne will travel with the squad as a development player, following impressive performances in this debut First Class season taking 31 wickets at average 16.29 in his first eight matches.

The team is scheduled to arrive in England on June 23 for a training camp at Tonbridge School, ahead of a 4-day warm-up match at Beckingham commencing on the July 4.

Test matches between these two rivals date back to 1928 when the West Indies made their first trip to England. The Teams now compete for the Richards Botham Trophy, named in honour of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and England great Lord Ian Botham.

The West Indies are the current holders of the Richards Botham Trophy following the 1-0 Home Test Series win in March 2022.

“The squad has been shaped with experience and emerging talent, ensuring a strong balance as we face the challenge of playing in English conditions,” chief selector Desmond Hayes said.

"Over the past year, our red-ball program has continued to develop. Following our victory in the last Test in Australia in January, it is evident that we are seeing the fruits of that investment.

“Each player selected has earned their place through consistent performances and hard work. We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England," he said.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair

Schedule:

July 4 – 7: 4-Day Warm-Up Match at Beckingham

July 10 - 14: 1st Test Match at Lord’s

July 18 – 22: 2nd Test Match at Trent Bridge

July 26 – 30: 3rd Test Match at Edgbaston

