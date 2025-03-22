Hockey India names 65-member core group for women's coaching camp

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Hockey India named the 65-member core probable group for the upcoming senior women's national coaching camp to commence in SAI, Bengaluru on Sunday.

The group has been selected basis the recent performance at the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship in Panchkula where Hockey Jharkhand lifted the title beating Hockey Haryana in a tense shootout.

While 30 players have been retained from the existing core group, players have been called-up from Assam Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Himachal, SAI, Hockey Bengal, UP Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Karnataka, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Kerala Hockey, MP Hockey, CRPF, Odisha, CBDT, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey AP.

The Indian women's team chief coach Harendra Singh was at the premier domestic national championship to witness the competition and scout new talent.

Speaking about the selection, he stated, "We saw some exceptionally talented players at the National Championships earlier this month and players have been called-up basis how they performed for their respective state teams. This camp with 65 players will give us a sense of how they can be prepared for the next level in their careers."

"The group will be pruned down to 40 members for the next phase of FIH Hockey Pro League and from 31st March to 19th April, it will be a group of 40 players who will be in camp for the next international event. However, from 23rd to 30th April, we will be closely monitoring the larger group of 65 and basis how they fair, the list of 40 will be confirmed."

The players retained from the existing core group includes, Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preetu Dubey, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Deauty Dungdung and Mumtaz Khan.

The new comers called-up for the camp include, Samiksha Saxena, Komalpreet Kaur, Mahima, Kirti Deshmukh, Sapna Bhengra, Anjali Barwa, Anjna Dungdung, Meenu Rani, Niru Kullu, Kruthika Prakash, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sujata Kujur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav, Sakshi Shukla, Simran Singh, Nandini, Karmanpreet Kaur, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Selestina Horo, Nikki Kullu, Kavita, Jyoti, Lotla Mary, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Rajni Bala, Aishwarya Chavan, Pinki Ekka, Dipimonika Toppo, Usha, Manju Chorsiya, Ashwini Kolekar and Hritika Singh.

