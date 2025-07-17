HM Shah to inaugurate Cooperative and Employment Festival in Jaipur today

Jaipur, July 17 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Cooperative and Employment Festival being organised in Dadiya village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday.

The event is being held under the banner of the International Cooperative Year, declared by the United Nations General Assembly for 2025.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also be present at the programme, which will be Shah's official participation in a government event in his capacity as Union Minister for Cooperation, party workers told IANS.

The festival is part of the Centre's broader initiative, where 54 cooperative-related tasks have been delegated to states. Rajasthan is among the key states hosting the event in this context.

CM Sharma had earlier extended a formal invitation to Shah during a meeting in Delhi on May 29.

As part of the Cooperative Conference, Amit Shah will inspect an exhibition showcasing cooperative products. He will also virtually inaugurate 24 food grain storage warehouses and 64 millets outlets, reflecting the government's emphasis on food security and sustainable agriculture.

The Employment Festival, held alongside the Cooperative Conference, will see Shah hand over appointment letters to newly selected candidates for government jobs. He will also interact with selected candidates and beneficiaries from four districts, underlining the Centre's commitment to employment generation.

Ahead of the high-profile event, Rajasthan's Cooperative Minister Gautam Kumar Dak visited the venue on Tuesday to review arrangements. He held a detailed meeting with administrative, police, and departmental officials to ensure seamless coordination.

During the inspection, Dak instructed all departments to work collaboratively and complete preparations efficiently. He also stressed the need for proper facilities for attendees, including seating, drinking water, and refreshments such as tea, biscuits, and buttermilk.

The Cooperative and Employment Festival is expected to witness large-scale participation from cooperative institutions and stakeholders across Rajasthan.

It will serve as a key platform to promote the cooperative movement and highlight ongoing employment initiatives in the state.

