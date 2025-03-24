HM Shah, DoNER Minister Scindia greet Assam Rifles on its Raising Day

Shillong, March 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Governors and Chief Ministers of several northeastern states have extended their heartfelt greetings to the Assam Rifles personnel and their family members on the occasion of 190th Raising Day on Monday.

Headquartered in Shillong, the Assam Rifles, which came into existence in 1835, currently guarding the 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar along the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Besides guarding the India-Myanmar border, a huge contingent of the para-military force deployed in the northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and in a few other states in the country.

The Union Home Minister said in a post on his X handle: “Greetings to our brave sentinels of the Northeast, the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on Raising Day. The force has knocked off the challenges to the security of the northeast with their valour and won hearts through their humanitarian assistance to the people. Salute to the warriors of the Assam Rifles who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Greeting the Assam Rifles, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia in a post on the X said: "Honouring the unwavering courage & dedication of the Assam Rifles on their Raising Day. They have stood as the guardians of the Northeast for decades, ensuring security with unmatched valor while also fostering deep bonds with the people through their relentless service. My heartfelt tribute to the brave warriors for their sacrifice in service to the nation."

Governors of the northeastern states, and Chief Ministers of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju greeted the Assam Rifles personnel and their family members on the occasion of their 190th Raising Day on Monday.

The Assam Rifles is one of the oldest and most decorated paramilitary forces in India. The Assam Rifles often nicknamed the "Sentinels of the Northeast" or "Friends of the Hill People" play a crucial role in maintaining security in India’s northeastern states, guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, and conducting counter-insurgency operations. It is directly administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs while operational control rests with the Indian Army.

