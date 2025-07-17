HM Amit Shah stresses on cooperative reforms, crackdown on paper mafia in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 17 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a massive gathering in Dadiya near Jaipur on Thursday, highlighted the achievements of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government and the Centre’s firm stance on national security, paper leaks, and cooperative reforms.

Referring to past incidents, Shah said, “Rajasthan was deeply troubled by the menace of paper leaks. The formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Bhajan Lal government sent a strong message to the mafia involved.”

On national security, he said, “Terrorist attacks were frequent during the Congress rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with strength. Under Operation Sindoor, India entered Pakistani territory and destroyed terrorist hideouts. Earlier, befitting replies were given after the Uri and Pulwama attacks as well.”

Highlighting local concerns, Shah said efforts are being made to save Rajasthan’s iconic camels. “Research has begun on conserving camel breeds and exploring the medicinal properties of camel milk through cooperative initiatives,” he said.

Due to bad weather, Shah, who landed at Jaipur Airport around 12:15 pm, had to travel to Dadiya by road instead of a scheduled helicopter ride.

Once at the venue, he flagged off 100 new police vehicles, visited an exhibition of cooperative products, and distributed appointment letters to youth selected for government jobs.

In his address, Shah also outlined the progress in the cooperative sector. “The work of establishing two lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) is underway. So far, 40,000 PACS have been created and computerised. Warehouses are also being constructed, and new committees have been formed for various cooperative functions, including seed promotion,” he stated.

Shah emphasised that cooperatives have played a vital role in India’s development over the last century and will be critical in the next 100 years.

“The Modi government has created a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation to take this movement to every farmer and poor citizen,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that recruitment advertisements for 28,000 posts would be issued soon.

“So far, 75,000 youth have received jobs, and recruitment for 2 lakh posts is underway,” he added.

He also highlighted initiatives like interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh under the Gopalak Yojana and the inauguration of 24 new grain warehouses.

The event started with enthusiastic chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” led by Amit Shah himself.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.