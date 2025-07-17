Chhattisgarh Assembly: 30 Congress MLAs suspended for a day amid din over fertiliser row

Raipur, July 17 (IANS) Thirty Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, created uproar over the shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in the state, leading to their suspension for a day on Thursday.

The disruption began during Question Hour when senior Congress MLA Umesh Patel raised concerns about the supply and distribution of DAP.

He questioned the government's allocation plan, alleging that farmers were being deprived while private traders were being favoured.

Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam acknowledged the shortfall, stating that only 1.08 lakh metric tonnes had been supplied against a target of 3.10 lakh metric tonnes for the current kharif season. He attributed the shortage to global factors and assured that additional consignments were expected soon.

The minister's reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance in addressing the issue triggered further protests from Congress members, who accused the government of neglecting farmers and enabling black marketing.

Slogans such as "DAP dena padega" (DAP fertiliser will have to be given) and "Kisan Virodhi Sarkar Nahi Chalegi" (Anti-farmer government will not run further) echoed through the House as Congress MLAs stormed the well of the Assembly and refused to vacate despite repeated requests from Speaker Raman Singh.

The Speaker condemned the disruption, calling it a breach of 25 years of parliamentary tradition. He adjourned the House twice and ultimately announced the suspension of the protesting MLAs for the remainder of the day.

Despite the suspension, Congress members continued their protest inside the chamber, prompting further criticism from Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who warned against setting a precedent of defiance.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing fertiliser crisis in Chhattisgarh, where farmers have reported shortages and inflated prices in the open market.

The government maintains that it is coordinating with the Centre to stabilise supply and is promoting alternative fertilisers, including nano DAP, to mitigate the impact.

As the monsoon session continues, the suspension of Congress MLAs underscores the deepening political divide over agricultural policy and the urgency of addressing rural distress in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.