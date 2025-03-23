Hindu a nationalist expression than just a religion, says RSS

Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stated that being called a Hindu is a matter of pride as it is a nationalist expression representing cultural, spiritual and civilizational identity rather than just a religious one.

RSS Sahakaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale made this statement while answering a question during a press conference after the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“From the perspective of the Sangh, being called a Hindu organisation is not a matter of shame. I, along with crores of workers, feel that being called a Hindu is a matter of pride. There is nothing wrong with it. 'Hindu' is a nationalist expression and not merely a religious one. It is a cultural, spiritual, and civilizational identity. Hindu is the name of the nationality and civilization of this land. Gradually, its acceptance is increasing in Bharat, which we see as a positive development," said Hosabale.

"Another challenge has been the organisation of Hindu society, which has been an uphill task due to its diversity and various complexities. However, to a great extent, this has been made possible through the involvement of both ordinary people and the intellectual elite. Today, there is a growing realization that organising Hindu society is achievable. There is a reawakening within the Hindu community, focused on its welfare and progress,” he stated.

“Now, Hindu society has gained confidence. There was a time when, under the guise of secularism -- particularly pseudo-secularism -- and due to distorted historical narratives, people felt uncertain about their identity. Today, however, a confident and vibrant Hindu society is emerging. But at the same time, the Sangh wants to stress that simply having confidence and vibrancy does not mean everything has been achieved. There are still internal corrections that need to be addressed within our society. For example, issues such as untouchability and the societal approach towards women still require improvement. While Hindu society is awakening, these challenges remain. The Sangh aims to ensure that these issues are also addressed,” he added.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Waqf Bill, he stated, “The government has formed a joint commission to examine the Waqf issue, and we will wait to see what conclusions it reaches. It is not just the Sangh that has raised concerns. In Karnataka, for instance, farmers -- regardless of their political affiliations or ideological leanings -- came forward, claiming that their lands were taken away. This became a significant issue.”

He pointed out that the Waqf Board had declared Windsor Manor, a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, as its property. “Many similar incidents have occurred. A joint commission has been set up to address these concerns, and its formation is a step in the right direction. We will observe how the matter progresses,” he opined.

Speaking about the Union government, he stated, “So far, everything is going smoothly. The RSS does not interfere with the government’s daily affairs. However, when an issue is raised by the people, there is a mechanism in place to address it. If necessary, the RSS will certainly express its opinion. At present, we believe everything is progressing well. In terms of national security and international matters, the situation is stable. There is no immediate need for a review,” he concluded.

